Man wanted for attempted murder after beating 6-month-old, police say

NEW ORELANS- A man is wanted for attempted first degree murder after severely beating a six-month-old boy, the New Orleans Police Department says.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Kyron V. Espadron following an incident that occurred on Sept. 12 in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard. Police say the beating caused the child severe internal injuries over the span of several months.

Espadron was initially arrested for cruelty to a juvenile on Sept. 21, but during the course of the investigation, police obtained another arrest warrant for attempted first degree murder based on the severity of the child’s injuries.

Anyone with information on Espadron’s whereabouts is urged to call Detective Tony Goodwin at 504-658-5267 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

