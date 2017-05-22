Man wanted for murder in St. Claude shooting

Roosevelt Rumbley, 29, wanted for second-degree murder in a St. Claude shooting. (Photo: Photo via NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to a fatal St. Claude shooting.

Authorities said Roosevelt Rumbley, 29, is wanted for second-degree murder in a May 12 shooting that killed Lewis Gonzalez. Police said Gonzalez was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Anyone with information about Rumbley or his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV