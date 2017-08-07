Man wanted for robbery near Jackson Square, police say

(Photo: New Orleans Police, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are trying to find a man they say is wanted in connection with a robbery near Jackson Square in the French Quarter last month.

According to New Orleans Police, the robbery happened around 5:05 a.m. on July 29 near the intersection of St. Peter and Decatur streets.

“The subject led the victim to the area, at which time he reportedly struck the victim in the head with a closed fist and took the victim’s property,” the NOPD said.

Investigators describe the man as a white male with long hair held up by a ponytail. He has a chin-strap style beard and sleeve-style tattoos on his arm. He was last seen wearing a red and white jersey type shirt with jeans, eyeglasses, and piercings in both ears.

The man was accompanied by two other men at the time.

“No footage is available of the additional subjects at this time,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District Detectives at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.





