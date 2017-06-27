Man wanted for vehicle burglaries in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say was seen burglarizing vehicles in Algiers.

According to New Orleans Police, Dan West Robertson, 56, is accused of breaking into a vehicle in the 3600 block of Rue Michelle Street around 5:56 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Robertson was seen removing items from the vehicle then proceeding down the block pulling on other car door handles.

NOPD said Robertson is wanted for a number of simple burglary incidents and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about Robertson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District Property Crimes Detectives at 504-658-6040. Residents can also report crimes to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

