Man, woman shot on Claiborne Avenue

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting near the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and First Street.

A man and woman, both in their early twenties, were wounded in the shooting according to NOPD.

Police say the male victim was shot in the face, arms and legs, while the female victim was shot in the back.

NOPD reported the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

