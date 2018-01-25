Man wounded after shooting on Beau Street in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man was wounded after a shooting in New Orleans East Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Beau Street off Morrison Road. Police say a man suffering a gunshot wound to the back was transported to a local hospital.

“No further information is available at this time,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

