Manhunt underway for escaped Assumption inmate

(Photo: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, WWL)

ASSUMPTION PARISH – Deputies say an inmate scaled a security fence and escaped from a detention facility Wednesday morning.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has deployed “a large presence of deputies” after Calvin Weatherford escaped from a facility around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Weatherford is described as a white man, 6’0” tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He is muscular, with dark brown hair, hazel eyes and a word tattoo across the upper center of his back. He was last seen wearing orange pants with a white t-shirt with black and yellow shoes.

Deputies say Weatherford was being held on two counts of simple burglary and a probation hold.

Anyone with information on Weatherford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912.

© 2017 WWL-TV