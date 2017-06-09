Masked burglars smash storefront window, make off with 6 dirt bikes

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

HOUMA -- Six masked men smashed a bike shop's window in Houma before stealing six dirt bikes.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Cycle World on West Park Avenue around 5 a.m. on June 5 after their alarm was triggered.

The suspects were gone when police got there, but surveillance cameras captured the entire burglary.

The video shows one of six masked burglars smash the front glass window to the show-room floor. All six suspects then enter the building and steal six dirt bikes. They then load the bikes into a U-Haul truck and drive away.

TPSO says three blue and white Yamaha dirt bikes and three green and white Kawasaki dirt bikes worth more than $50,000 all together were stolen.

Annyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500 or Bayou Region CrimeStoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

