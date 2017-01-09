Metairie man found shot to death on side of highway in Hahnville Monday

NEW ORLEANS – Deputies are asking for information to help solve the murder of a Metairie man found shot to death Monday.

Authorities with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body of Ruan Dubuc, 20, was found just before 10 a.m., on a side road near Highway 3160 in Hanhville.

Deputies said they believe Dubuc left his home around 5:30 a.m. to go to his job in St. Charles Parish.

Investigators are looking for Dubuc’s pickup truck, a gray 2006 GMC Sierra with a black tonneau bed cover. The truck has a Louisiana license plate: C421473.

Anyone with information about Dubuc’s truck or death is asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135.

(© 2017 WWL)