More than 40 arrests made during major drug operation, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Forty-four people have been arrested in a month-long drug operation, police officials announced Friday.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison made the announcement at a press conference, complete with the mug shots of all those arrested, as well as 25 more people who are wanted.

“The City of New Orleans is a safer place to be today thanks to the efforts of our undercover officers and our partners in the LSP,” Harrison said. “With today’s announcement, we are sending a clear message that drug dealers are not welcome in our communities and that our officers will take strong action to bring every one of them to justice.”

The individuals arrested in connection with this operation include:

-Larry Carney (DOB: 10-6-1961), arrested for an incident that occurred on June 28, 2017 at the intersection of St. Andrew and Clara streets.

-Raymond Berryhill (DOB: 11-10-1959), arrested for an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 in the 1800 block of South Liberty Street.

-Eddie Smith (DOB: 11-08-1983), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 5, 2017 at the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Calloipe Street.

-Prentiss Tobias (DOB: 09-30-1968), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 5, 2017 in the 2000 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way.

-Samuel Evans III (DOB: 05-27-1973), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 10, 2017 at the intersection of North Villere and France streets.

-Lawrence Mack (DOB: 06-12-1983), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 11, 2017 in the 2100 block of Desire Street.

-Freddie Thomas (DOB: 06-24-1955), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 11, 2017 in the 2100 block of Desire Street.

-Devon Petit (DOB: 12-10-1997), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 13, 2017 at the intersection of Tupelo Street and North Claiborne Avenue.

-Leonard Kenner (DOB: 12-15-1958), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 14, 2017 in the 2200 block of Port Street.

-Shemethia Lane (DOB: 01-08-1972), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 14, 2017 at the intersection of North Galvez and Desire streets.

-Rhonda Fleming (DOB: 09-14-1963), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 14, 2017 at the intersection of North Galvez and Desire streets.

-Lawrence Conway (DOB: 02-23-1981), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 17, 2017 in the 2700 block of Bruxelles Street.

-Sean Autman (DOB: 08-10-1976), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 17, 2017 at the intersection of Frenchman and Foy streets.

-Leroy Mason (DOB: 05-26-1966), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 18, 2017 in the 3800 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

-Buffy Parker (DOB: 09-06-1970), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 19, 2017 in the 3200 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

-Keith Percy (DOB: 04-03-1974), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 19, 2017 at the intersection of Clematis and Clover streets.

-Lawrence Shields (DOB: 06-29-1983), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 20, 2017 at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and Hope Street.

-Buffy Parker (DOB: 09-06-1970), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 20, 2017 at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and Hope Street.

-Kevin Faggin (DOB: 02-08-1962), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 25, 2017 in the 3600 block of Mardi Gras Boulevard.

-Lance Alexander (DOB: 06-20-1983), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 25, 2017 at the intersection of Homer at Vallette streets.

-Harold Gary (DOB: 11-20-1981), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 26, 2017 in the 6400 block of General Meyer Avenue.

-Ross Carter (DOB: 08-06-1980), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 26, 2017 in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive.

-Jonah Stevenson (DOB: 10-25-1971), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 27, 2017 in the 3300 block of Behrman Highway.

-Damien Dixon (DOB: 04-10-1975), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 31, 2017 at the intersection of South White Street at Washington Avenue.

-Dennis Truvia (DOB: 10-29-1991), arrested for an incident that occurred on July 31, 2017 in the 4200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

-Iyad Farah (DOB: 01-04-1976), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 1, 2017 in the 8700 block of Hickory Street.

-Robert Ruffin (DOB: 03-17-1966), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 2, 2017 at the intersection of South Carrollton and Washington avenues.

-John Boylan (DOB: 12-26-1961), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 2, 2017 at the intersection of South Carrollton and Washington avenues.

-Damien Dixon (DOB: 04-10-1975), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 3, 2017 in the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway.

-Anthony Dickerson (DOB: 02-08-1961), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 3, 2017 at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor.

-Kevin Taylor (DOB: 02-23-1992), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 7, 2017 at the intersection of Dale and Warfield streets.

-Kellie Stewart (DOB: 04-13-1969), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 7, 2017 at the intersection of Dale and Warfield streets.

-Cynthia Vincent (DOB: 11-25-1970), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 7, 2017 in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

-Maurice Johnson (DOB: 09-27-1996), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 8, 2017 at the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road.

-Randy Quinn (DOB: 01-28-1966), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 8, 2017 in the 10000 block of I-10 Service Road.

-Michael Hall (DOB: 07-21-1984), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 8, 2017 in the 10000 block of I-10 Service Road.

-Minh Nguyen (DOB: 01-01-1968), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 9, 2017 in the 4600 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard.

-Noel Thomas (DOB: 12-24-1951), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 9, 2017 at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Crowder Boulevard.

-Santana Blount (DOB: 01-13-1980), arrested for an incident on August 14, 2017 in the 900 block of North Dorgenois Street.

-Michael Wade (DOB: 05-15-1976), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 14, 2017 in the 1800 block of Law Street.

-Julien Williams (DOB: 01-19-1985), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 14, 2017 in the 1800 block of Law Street.

-Rodney Jynes (DOB: 01-14-1979), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 15, 2017 at the intersection of South Salcedo and Gravier streets.

-Michael Nelson (DOB: 10-11-1963), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 16, 2017 at the intersection of Orleans Avenue and North Galvez streets.

-Larry Clayton (DOB: 10-6-1961), arrested for an incident that occurred on August 16, 2017 at the intersection of Kerelec Street at North Claiborne Avenue.

