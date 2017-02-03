Murdered Mom's Family: 'You took her life for nothing'

Kala Bienemy

NEW ORLEANS - Family members of a murdered mother of five small children are crying out for justice.

"Why, why, Kala was innocent," her Aunt Dynel said. "Jesus, man, look what happened. You all took her life for nothing, man."

There is a growing memorial for Kala Bienemy on the door step where she died.

The 29-year-old mother was gunned down in a hail of bullets Thursday morning at the Chateu D'Orleans apartment complex in New Orleans East.

Friday, her family gathered at her aunt's home in Violet, where Kala grew up.

Dynel Bienemy said the family believes the intended target of the shooting was Kala's ex-boyfriend.

They also believe it had something to do with an argument he had with someone the night before the shooting.

"Kala was inside on her sofa," Dynel Bienemy said. "He ran in the house. She jumped up, she had to jump up to see what was going on to that door. That's where Kala died, by that door."

Bienemy's mother Roslyn said her daughter did not deserve to die this way.

"Everybody loved her," Roslyn Bienemy said. "That's my oldest. My heart, she's gone. She's gone."

Bienemy's aunt says she tried to talk Kala out of moving from St. Bernard Parish to New Orleans.

"I said Kala, don't do that, don't do that," Dynel Bienemy said. "She said oh, Auntie, you all just scared to move out of the parish. We're safe, we're safe Kala. You understand what' I'm saying."

The aunt admits they were afraid something like this could happened to Kala.

"We saw this coming before it even happened, before it even happened," Dynel Bienemy said. "She kept saying after my lease is up, I'm coming back home, I'm coming back home. Then she ties up with bad company."

Bienemy's children will now live with their maternal grandmother. The family is raising money to help cover their expenses.

"It was so heartbreaking to have to sit them down and give them the news that their mom was gone, Bienemy's sister Danielle said.

"Why, that's all we want to know is why," Dynel Bienemy said.

The Bienemy family has set up both a gofundme account and a Kala Bienemy childrens' fund at Capitol One Bank.

