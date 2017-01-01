New Orleans' first homicide of 2017 reported in Mid-City

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD detectives are investigating the first homicide of 2016 in Orleans Parish.

According to police, NOPD officers were dispatched to investigate gunshots in Mid-City around 2:22 p.m. While en route, a second call came in notifying police that there was dead body in the 3800 block fo D'Hemecourt.

When the NOPD officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old black male with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects or motive have been identified by NOPD.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)