N.O. inmates freed months after sentences end

NEW ORLEANS – Two inmates held in a north Louisiana jail moths past the time their sentences ended were released Friday, an inmate advocacy group said.

Jessie Crittindon and Eddie Copelin had been held at the East Carroll Parish jail, where other New Orleans inmates are held due to staff shortages at the Orleans Justice Center.

The Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center filed lawsuits on behalf of the men Thursday, leading to their release. However, the group added, other inmates are being held long after when they should have been released.

"This is a great victory for these two men, who should have been home with their families months ago," Katie Schwartzmann, co-director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s New Orleans office, said in a news release. "However, we believe there are over 100 additional affected individuals who should have been eligible for either release or transfer to DOC custody, but have been sitting in the East Carroll Parish jail with no legal classification."

Crittindon and Copelin had been eligible for release after serving time following convictions.

State corrections officials, however, said they received the paperwork on Thursday, clearing the way for the release.

"To their credit, the Department of Corrections moved quickly once we filed litigation," Schwartzmann said.

