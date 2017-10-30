N.O. man arrested in Texas with dead body in his trunk

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas – Police found a woman’s dead body inside a New Orleans’ man’s trunk after he opened fire on another driver in a road rage incident, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Freddy Gilbert, 33, opened fire on another vehicle with four people inside on US 80 Sunday morning. Police say no one was wounded in the shooting.

Soon after the shooting, a Kaufman County deputy spotted Gilbert’s vehicle on I-20 and attempted to stop him, but he would not stop. After a short chase, police say Gilbert crashed into the interstate’s median. He was then taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Gilbert told the deputy that arrested him that he there was a dead body in the trunk of his car. Police found a woman’s body inside.

She has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say Gilbert is currently in police custody and awaiting arraignment on charges of Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.

