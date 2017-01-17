NOPD: 2 men shot in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in St. Roch that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of N. Derbigny and Mandeville streets.
Authorities said a man and woman were shot, but there is no word on their conditions.
A suspect or motive in the shooting has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
