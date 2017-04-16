NOPD: Aggravated assault leads to shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that involved a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood Sunday evening.

It happened in the 1200 block of Spain Street.

Officials say that there is one male victim.

There is no further details at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this crime, call Crimestoppers at (504) 655-5557.

© 2017 WWL-TV