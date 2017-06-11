NOPD: Argument turns violent in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- An argument took a turn for the worst overnight Sunday during a shooting in New Orleans East.

The incident happened around midnight in the 6600 block of Morrison Road.

Police said a 44-year-old man was involved in an argument when another man went to his vehicle and returned with three weapons. Officials said that's when the victim was shot in the back.

The victim was brought to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

