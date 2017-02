NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in the Garden District.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chestnut Street.

Police said one person was shot in the calf. No other details were made immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

