NOPD: Armed robbers steals cash, cookies from Subway restaurant

(Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Subway sandwich shop at gunpoint.

According to NOPD, two unknown black men entered the Subway in the 2000 block of St. Bernard Avenue around 4:09 p.m. Dec. 29 and ordered two sandwiches and five cookies.

After they received their food, one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The cashier complied and the two men fled with about $212 and their food along with an unknown amount of cash from the tip jar.

One of the suspects was caught on surveillance camera and can be seen above.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call NOPD's Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

