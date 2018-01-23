NOPD arrests two teens accused of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping

Marlin Davis (DOB: 06-29-2000), and Dhaz Wiltz (DOB: 02-28-2000) were arrested in connection with an incident that occurred in the 8700 block of Dinkins Street on December 30, 2017. (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two 17-year-olds were arrested for their alleged role in an armed robbery, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

Marlin Davis and Dhaz Wiltz were arrested for their alleged role in the armed robbery that escalated quickly on Dec. 30 in the 8700 block of Dinkins Street, according to NOPD.

The unidentified victim told police that he was walking outside his house to move his car when about eight unknown black males ran towards him. According to police, one of them was wearing all black clothing and pointing a handgun at the victim.

A struggle ensued as multiple people tried to pull the victim into the backseat of a car. Police say the victim managed to escape and ran back to his girlfriend's house. As he ran, the victim said he heard multiple gunshots.

According to police, some of the men then got into the victim's car and drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and multiple lacerations.

Police say Davis and Wiltz were involved that night. Both men were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for armed robbery, attempted second degree murder and attempted simple kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, including information on the additional suspects still at large, is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

