NOPD: Body found in Treme trash can

(Photo: Sophia Germer, The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS - A man's body was found inside a trash can by sanitation workers Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of St. Ann Street around 9:33 a.m. when sanitation workers found the body while collecting trash in the neighborhood.

The death is currently unclassified, but NOPD has assigned their Homicide Division to the case.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims' name and official cause of death.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Homicide Division at 504-658-5300. You can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

