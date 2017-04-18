NOPD: Cashier bites robber at Uptown convenience store

Photo via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a robbery where they say the cashier closed her till drawer on a man's hand and bit him as he robbed an Uptown store.

The robbery happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar store on South Carrollton.

Police said a man went into the store and asked a cashier for change for a dollar.

However, right after the cashier finished with another customer and opened the register, the man reached over the counter into the register drawer. The cashier closed the drawer and trapped the suspect's hand in the register, and then bit the suspect's arm.

Police said right after he was bitten, the man managed to take an unknown amount of money from the register, then left the store and headed to Palm Street in the direction of Leonidas Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the man's identity is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

