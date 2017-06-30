NOPD: copper thief caused power outages in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a man they say stole a large amount of copper wire from an Entergy substation on Julia Street.

According to New Orleans Police, the unknown black man was seen multiple times on security video trespassing and tampering with stolen wire at the location on 1800 Julia Street between June 20-29 between the hours of 3-6a.m.

Investigators say the man stole approximately 50 pounds of coper-weld wire, causing power outages to parts of New Orleans.

Police described the suspect as a black male, thin build weighing approximately 20-35 with a beard or unshaven face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD First District Detectives at 504-658-6010.

