NOPD: Detective arrested for DUI while on duty in take home vehicle

NEW ORLEANS -- A NOPD detective was suspended after being arrested for driving while intoxicated and hit and run. The detective was on duty when the alleged offenses occurred, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department,

Wednesday (Dec. 21) around 11 p.m., NOPD Detective John Waterman, an 8-year veteran of the NOPD, was arrested.

Officers were investigating a hit-and-run near the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and Cambronne Street in Hollygrove when they discovered that the vehicle they were looking for was Waterman's patrol vehicle, police said.

"A subsequent investigation conducted by the Public Integrity Bureau revealed the vehicle had been driven by Officer Waterman who fled the scene after the crash," police said in a statement, and Waterman was driving his take-home vehicle, on duty and under the influence of alcohol.

Waterman was later arrested and taken to Central Lock-Up, police said. He was been place on emergency suspension.

