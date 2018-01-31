NOPD: Double shooting in Central City on South Claiborne Ave.

New Orleans police investigate a double shooting Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street. (Photo: Tom Planchet/WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday morning in Central City.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street.

Police said two men were shot. One man was hit in the leg and the other has a graze wound to the body.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

