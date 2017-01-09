NOPD: Double shooting in Milneburg neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left two men injured in Milneburg.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New York Street.

Authorities said two men were injured. One man was shot in the stomach, and police did not provide details on the other victim's injuries.

A suspect or motive has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

