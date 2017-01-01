NOPD: Employees shoot, disarm alleged armed robber at 7th Ward gas station

NEW ORLEANS -- Employees at a gas station and deli stopped a would-be armed robber by shooting and disarming him.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, 28-year-old David Vaughn walked into the Triangle Deli on North Broad and showed the cashier a gun in his waistband before demanding the cash in the register. Police say the cashier then pulled a gun on Vaughn and walked him out of the store.

Vaughn returned to the store later, around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, but three employees in the store saw him coming through the door and attacked him. According to the report from NOPD, one employee shot at Vaughn, another hit him in the head and another wrestled Vaughn's gun away from him.

Police arrested Vaughn at the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.