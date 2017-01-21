NOPD: Fatal double shooting in the 9th Ward

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal double shooting in the Ninth Ward Saturday night.

According to police, it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Desire Street.

Police said one unknown adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a child, was taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

