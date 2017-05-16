WWL
NOPD: Fatal shooting in St. Claude neighborhood

WWLTV.com , WWL 4:01 AM. CDT May 17, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Marais and Feliciana streets.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive in the doorway of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NOPD.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

