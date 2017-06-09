NOPD: Funeral home worker finds man's body near Mid-City cemetery

NEW ORLEANS -- A funeral home worker made a gruesome discovery Friday morning when a man's body was found near the grounds of a Mid-City cemetery.

Police said around 7 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a Greenwood funeral home worker near City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard.

The worker told police they thought a man was asleep on the grass in the cemetery. When police went to investigate, they said the man appeared to be shot at least once. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Officials said the parish coroner will determine the exact wounds and how the man died.

Police added they do not know at this time if the man was shot in the cemetery, or if his body was dumped there.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

