NOPD: Gunman tries to rob West Bank fast food restaurant at drive-thru window

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a West Bank fast food restaurant.

It happened at the Wendy’s in the 3600 block of General DeGaulle Drive shortly after midnight Sunday.

Initial reports said a red four-door vehicle pulled up to the drive-thru window and someone from the backseat got out with a semi-automatic weapon. The robber demanded money, but the cashier closed the window and ran, police said.

This incident is the second robbery in three days at a fast food drive thru.

Friday, police said a man got out of a car in the Rally’s drive-thru on Chef Menteur Highway and pulled a gun on the cashier. The man got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

