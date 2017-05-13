NOPD identifies suspect in N.O. rapper BTY Young'N's murder

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for the man they say shot and killed an up-and-coming New Orleans rapper.

Darryl Bannister Jr. is wanted for the murder of Desmone Jerome, better known as BTY Young'N. Police say Bannister, 31, fatally shot Jerome at a Shell gas station in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on the night of April 29.

When found, Bannister will be arrested for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Bannister's location is asked to call NOPD'd Homicide Detective CLinton Givens at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

