NOPD investigates a shooting in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Frenchmen Street and Caton Street.
According to a preliminary report, a man was shot near the intersection at an undisclosed time. He was taken to the hospital by private conveyance.
The report came from police around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31.
No further details are available at this time.
