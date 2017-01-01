WWL
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

NOPD investigates a shooting in Gentilly

Danielle Miller, WWL 8:30 AM. CST January 01, 2017

NEW ORLEANS --  The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Frenchmen Street and Caton Street.

According to a preliminary report,  a man was shot near the intersection at an undisclosed time. He was taken to the hospital by private conveyance.

The report came from police around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31.

No further details are available at this time. 

(© 2017 WWL)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories