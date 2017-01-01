NOPD investigates a shooting in Gentilly

NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Gentilly.

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Frenchmen Street and Caton Street.

According to a preliminary report, a man was shot near the intersection at an undisclosed time. He was taken to the hospital by private conveyance.

The report came from police around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31.

No further details are available at this time.

