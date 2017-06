(Photo: Derek Waldrip)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two men were shot, one fatally, in the 7th Ward this evening.

According to initial reports from NOPD, two male victims were shot in the 3000 block of Pauger Street around 6:30 p.m. One of them was pronounced dead shortly after the report.

