WWL
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

NOPD investigating deadly double shooting in Algiers

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 8:59 PM. CDT July 08, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Algiers Saturday night.

According to New Orleans Police, one woman was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 800 block of Vallette Street.

NOPD did not provide any additional information about the shooting at this time.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories