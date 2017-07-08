NOPD investigating deadly double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Algiers Saturday night.
According to New Orleans Police, one woman was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 800 block of Vallette Street.
The NOPD is investigating a homicide/ shooting in the 800 blk of Vallette St. 2 victims. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/plElg4qLjI— NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 9, 2017
NOPD did not provide any additional information about the shooting at this time.
