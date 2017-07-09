NOPD investigating deadly double shooting on N. Galvez St.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a murder in the 1700 block of North Galvez Street Sunday night.

According to New Orleans Police, one person died at the scene and a second victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

The NOPD is investigating a homicide and shooting in the 1700 block of North Galvez St. Reports show 2 victims #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/ug2MqshBaV — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 10, 2017

This is a developing story.

