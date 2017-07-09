WWL
Close

NOPD investigating deadly double shooting on N. Galvez St.

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 10:55 PM. CDT July 09, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a murder in the 1700 block of North Galvez Street Sunday night.

According to New Orleans Police, one person died at the scene and a second victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories