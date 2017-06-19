NOPD investigating deadly shooting on North Prieur Street

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a car that may have been involved in a fatal shooting in St. Roch.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was shot and killed near the intersection of North Prieur Street and Almonaster Avenue around 5:05 p.m. on June 19.
During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered a red vehicle that may have been connected to the shooting and is currently considered a "vehicle of interest."
The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, NOPD said. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
