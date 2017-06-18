NOPD investigating double shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – At least two people were hurt in a double shooting in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting near the intersection of Aberdeen and Benson streets before 3 p.m. Sunday.
“Both male victims were transported to the New Orleans East Hospital,” NOPD said in a press release.
Police have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.
N.O. Police investigating a double shooting in East at intersection of Benson and Aberdeen. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/QDYyi63uMK— Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) June 18, 2017
