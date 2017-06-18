WWL
NOPD investigating double shooting in New Orleans East

Kevin Dupuy, WWLTV 3:18 PM. CDT June 18, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – At least two people were hurt in a double shooting in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting near the intersection of Aberdeen and Benson streets before 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Both male victims were transported to the New Orleans East Hospital,” NOPD said in a press release.

Police have not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

