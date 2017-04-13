NOPD investigating homicide in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are on the scene of a homicide in the Seventh Ward Thursday night.

According to police, someone was fatally shot near the intersection of Columbus and North Prieur Streets. THe report came in around 10:21 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

