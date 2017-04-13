WWL
NOPD investigating homicide in 7th Ward

WWLTV.com , WWL 10:30 PM. CDT April 13, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are on the scene of a homicide in the Seventh Ward Thursday night.

According to police, someone was fatally shot near the intersection of Columbus and North Prieur Streets. THe report came in around 10:21 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

