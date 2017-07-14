NOPD: Fatal Gentilly shooting may have been accidental discharge

NEW ORLEANS -- Police believe a fatal shooting in Gentilly may have been an accident.
According to police, a man was shot and killed inside a home in the 6200 block of Cameron Boulevard. The report came in around 3 p.m. on July 14.
Homicide detectives are now questioning a 21-year-old man, who police say is one of the victim's friends.
According to a preliminary report from NOPD, both men were inside the residence when the 21-year-old handled a gun that unexpectedly discharged, fatally wounding the victim.
No further information is currently available.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
