NOPD: Fatal Gentilly shooting may have been accidental discharge

NEW ORLEANS -- Police believe a fatal shooting in Gentilly may have been an accident.

According to police, a man was shot and killed inside a home in the 6200 block of Cameron Boulevard. The report came in around 3 p.m. on July 14.

Homicide detectives are now questioning a 21-year-old man, who police say is one of the victim's friends.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, both men were inside the residence when the 21-year-old handled a gun that unexpectedly discharged, fatally wounding the victim.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV