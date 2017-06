Six injured in two separate shootings overnight.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide in Gert Town Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Olive Street around 11 a.m.

Police said one person has died.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV