NOPD investigating possible connection between recent armed robberies with rifles

NEW ORLEANS -- Assault rifles were used in four armed robberies in New Orleans over the past week.

The streak of armed robberies began on Monday, July 31 around 3:30 p.m. near the corner of N. Rampart Street and Franklin Avenue. According to NOPD, an unidentified man pulled a rifle with a scope attached out of his trunk and demanded the victim's money after the two were involved in a car crash.

About four hours later, two people were robbed while walking near the corner of Chartres and France Streets by a man who pulled up in an unidentified vehicle and aimed a rifle at them.

Two days later, on Aug. 2, a man in a white pickup truck, armed with an assault rifle, robbed someone in the 1300 block of St. Mary Street.

Less than an hour later, someone with an assault rifle robbed a man at the drive-up ATM at Region's Bank.

"It's scary ... we have lights, but at the same time you just don't know who's walking in your neighborhood," said Jackie Suasnavar, who lives just a block away from the St. Mary Street robbery.

"I think it's really scary," said Celeste Sonnier, Uptown resident. "I think there's a definite problem with a whole lot of crime in the neighborhood. Certainly, it would make me feel unsafe if I were my mom coming and going at night or walking the dog or anything."

It may seem like armed robberies are happening more often in the Crescent City, but according to Crime Analyst Jeff Asher, the number of armed robberies is down this year compared to last year.

New Orleans police are investigating if the armed robberies in St. Mary and Tchoupitoulas could be connected. They have not released any surveillance footage or information on any suspects.

