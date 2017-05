Detectives wrap crime tape around the scene of a homicide at the corner of St. Claude Avenue and Louisa Street. (Photo: Sophia Gemer, The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS -- A man was shot and killed in the St. Claude neighborhood this morning.

According to NOPD, the unidentified victim was shot multiple times and found in the 100 block of Louisa Street, at the corner of St. Claude Avenue. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information in this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV