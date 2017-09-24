NOPD investigating three shootings overnight

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police investigated three separate shootings late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the first shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and Forshey streets. One man was hurt in the shooting. No additional details have been released at this time.

After midnight, police began investigating another shooting at the intersection of Allen and North Roman streets. NOPD said a woman was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital by car. The victim is listed in stable condition.

New Orleans Police began investigating the third shooting just before 1:50 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of Tupelo and Urquhart streets. Police have not released any additional details about the third shooting at this time.

This is a developing story.

