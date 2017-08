NEW ORLEANS -- A man was shot and killed in Algiers Wednesday night.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred in the 800 block of LeBoeuf Street. Police reported the unidentified victim's death around 7:45 p.m.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

