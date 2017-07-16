NOPD: Juveniles surround car, rob woman at gunpoint in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a robbery in New Orleans East where a group of juveniles reportedly surrounded a woman's car and robbed her at gunpoint.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of South Coronet Court and Parc Brittany Boulevard.

Initial reports from police said three juveniles surrounded the 41-year-old victim, and one of them jumped on top her vehicle. When the woman got out, of the juveniles pointed a gun at her and demanded her belongings, police said. The group got away with a money bag containing $365 and a watch, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822--1111.

