NOPD makes second arrest in high profile 2015 murder

NEW ORLEANS -- Police have arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in New Orleans East, stuffed in a burned out car and shot several times.
Police said 29-year-old Troy Varnado was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols.
Nichols' death made headlines, including a First 48 episode in June 2015.
Police said Nichols was last seen by her friends leaving a club on Downman Road around 4 a.m. June 21, 2015. Investigators said cell phone records and DNA evidence point to Thayon Samson, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.
MORE: Crimestoppers, Orleans DA at odds over 'anonymous' tipster in 2015 N.O. East murder
NOPD said Varnado faces charges of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and obstruction of justice.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs