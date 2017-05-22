NOPD makes second arrest in high profile 2015 murder

(Photo: Photo via OPSO)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police have arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in New Orleans East, stuffed in a burned out car and shot several times.

Police said 29-year-old Troy Varnado was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols.

Nichols' death made headlines, including a First 48 episode in June 2015.

Police said Nichols was last seen by her friends leaving a club on Downman Road around 4 a.m. June 21, 2015. Investigators said cell phone records and DNA evidence point to Thayon Samson, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.

NOPD said Varnado faces charges of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

