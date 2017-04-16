NOPD: Male shot in Seventh Ward Sunday

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that happened Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Allen Street.

Officials say a male was shot at the location.

There is no further details at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have anything that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV