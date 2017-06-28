NOPD: man arrested in connection to Olive Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a man wanted in for principal to second-degree murder was arrested Wednesday.

According to New Orleans Police, the Violent Offense Warrants Unit arrested Kenneth Murdock, 21, was arrested for an incident in the 7800 block of Olive Street on June 14. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a possible forced entry and shots fired in the same area.

NOPD said officers discovered an unresponsive woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The VOWS unit arrested Murdock at his home on Olive Street Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

