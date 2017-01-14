NOPD: Man beaten, robbed then given a ride home by robber

Police lights.

NEW ORLEANS -- A man was beaten and robbed by someone he asked for a ride home from a casino Saturday, but apparently got the ride home anyway.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, the 53-year-old victim asked an unidentified person for a ride home Saturday, Jan. 14, around 1 a.m. The unidentified person agreed, then drove the victim to the rear parking lot of a Burger King restaurant where he demanded the victim hand over his jacket.

The victim refused and the driver then struck him several times and took his jacket, cell phone and $80 in cash.

According to the report, the robber then proceeded to take the victim home.

No identifying information was given on the robber.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

